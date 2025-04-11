CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.17 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,966 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,642 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $58,118,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1,951.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,623,000 after buying an additional 251,800 shares during the period.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total transaction of $234,948.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,077.26. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $401,994.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 178,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,188,791.88. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GWRE opened at $187.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 521.95, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.