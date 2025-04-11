CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.56 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $464.80 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

