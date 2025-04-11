CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives C$90.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$90.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on CCL Industries from C$97.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$65.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.20. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$64.93 and a 52 week high of C$84.70. The company has a market cap of C$10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. bought 67,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,958,609.78. Also, Director Mark Cooper sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.94, for a total value of C$399,707.53. Insiders sold a total of 8,427 shares of company stock worth $609,884 over the last 90 days. 11.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells packaging and packaging-related products. The company operates through various segments, which include The CCL segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells pressure sensitive and extruded film materials used for labels on consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive, and consumer durable products.

