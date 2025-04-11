Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Casella Waste Systems worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,606.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $114.00 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.41 and a 52-week high of $116.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

