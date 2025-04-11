Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 73,109 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73,109 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of HubSpot worth $21,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in HubSpot by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.58.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS stock opened at $518.61 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $881.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.04 and its 200 day moving average is $659.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5,763.01, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares in the company, valued at $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,382 shares of company stock worth $13,415,657. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

