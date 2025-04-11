Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Should You Sell?

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.12. Approximately 262,245 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 925,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $528.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

In related news, Director Kyle Gendreau acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $99,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,650. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Greeley acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $159,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. The trade was a 900.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caleres by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

