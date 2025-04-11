Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CPST stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Free Report) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,832 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Company Profile

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (CPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETFTM September (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before taking fees and expenses into account, match the positive price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (Underlying ETF) up to a cap of 7.50% (the Cap).

