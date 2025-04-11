Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.26. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 137,104 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFLY

Butterfly Network Trading Down 3.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Butterfly Network

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.