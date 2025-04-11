Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Bruker Stock Down 7.6 %

Bruker stock opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.95. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,193,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,820,000 after buying an additional 1,843,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bruker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,627,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,808 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Bruker by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,026,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,806,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,961,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,102 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

