Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 0.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $927,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 4,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $172.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. The trade was a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

