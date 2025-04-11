Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $152.00 and last traded at $153.48. 2,780,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 8,992,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Melius Research set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.10.

Boeing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $117.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

