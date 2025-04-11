Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $29,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,178.49. The trade was a 37.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BMN opened at $23.65 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
