Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino Purchases 1,250 Shares of Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $29,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,178.49. The trade was a 37.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BMN opened at $23.65 on Friday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.26.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

