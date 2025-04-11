BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,113.38. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after purchasing an additional 354,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackLine by 35.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $60,572,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $45.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39. BlackLine has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $66.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

