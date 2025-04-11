Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00044121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001106 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

