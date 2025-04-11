Beta Finance (BETA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $688,152.00

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 39% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $688,152.00 and $8.14 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 76% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82,546.56 or 0.99677005 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,066.40 or 0.99097192 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

