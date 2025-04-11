Best Music Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, and Spotify Technology are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks refer to the publicly traded shares of companies involved in the music industry, including record labels, streaming platforms, production companies, and other music-related technology firms. They offer investors a way to gain exposure to the financial performance of the music sector, which can be influenced by trends in consumer behavior, technological advancements, and shifts in content distribution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded down $7.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $191.39. The company had a trading volume of 79,283,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,780,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.59. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.08 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $8.59 on Thursday, reaching $182.51. 44,793,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,440,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $107.40. 27,233,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,044,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.60 on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 10,495,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,757,748. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT traded down $6.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $562.63. 1,338,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $583.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.60 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $267.76 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Recommended Stories