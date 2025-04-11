Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, American Airlines Group, Hims & Hers Health, RH, Tempus AI, and IonQ are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies with market capitalizations between those of large cap and small cap companies, typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These companies often offer a balance of growth potential and stability, positioning them as attractive investment options for investors looking for opportunities that are not as volatile as small cap stocks but may have more growth prospects than established large cap companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,355,538. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.23. 227,073,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,336,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 59,389,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,761,295. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.18. 19,912,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,777,832. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.65.

RH (RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Shares of RH stock traded down $14.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,519. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day moving average of $347.14. RH has a twelve month low of $123.03 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.44.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $5.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,917,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,180,865. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,985,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445,192. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

