Best Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Today – April 11th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Applied Materials are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that transform raw materials into finished goods through industrial processes. They provide investors with exposure to the industrial production sector, which is often highly sensitive to economic cycles, technological advancements, and shifts in global supply chains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.51. 11,691,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,768,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. 8,762,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,957,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.27.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $10.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $772.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,190. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $159.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.69, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $880.00 and a 200 day moving average of $973.99.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.63. 4,529,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,238,840. The stock has a market cap of $368.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Oracle has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $198.31.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

AMAT stock traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.09. 4,031,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

