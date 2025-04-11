Best Large Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Apple, ProShares UltraPro QQQ, Palantir Technologies, and Meta Platforms are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically exceeding $10 billion. These companies are usually well-established, offer stable growth, and are generally considered less volatile compared to mid or small cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.20. 104,615,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,792,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.12. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $798.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.13. 231,195,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,923,024. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $7.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $454.10. The stock had a trading volume of 39,514,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,848,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $502.66.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $7.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,427,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,978,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $164.08 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.33.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

TQQQ traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 151,896,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,940,394. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.47. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $93.79.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $87.85. 77,286,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,109,418. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 461.78, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $125.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $542.56. 12,291,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,727,629. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $609.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $414.50 and a fifty-two week high of $740.91.

