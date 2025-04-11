Best Canadian Stocks To Research – April 11th

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Canadian Natural Resources, Raymond James, Molson Coors Beverage, Celsius, and Diageo are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares issued by companies that are incorporated or based in Canada, representing partial ownership in those firms. They are commonly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and other regional markets, offering investors exposure to the Canadian economy and its diverse sectors. These stocks are subject to Canadian regulatory standards, which aim to protect investors and maintain market integrity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

CSX traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.46. 3,715,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,631,310. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,236. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,564,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

RJF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. 513,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

TAP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $59.59. The stock had a trading volume of 857,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,820. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

CELH stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.74. 1,268,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,003. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Diageo stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 425,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $144.27.

