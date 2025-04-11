Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Wingstop worth $19,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WING. Benchmark cut their price objective on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.23.

Wingstop Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $240.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.63.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.11%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

