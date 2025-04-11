Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $234.80 and last traded at $232.86. 146,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 474,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 target price on Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Beigene Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $5,105,568.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $24,674,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,288 shares of company stock valued at $285,064,819 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

