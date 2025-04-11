Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $348.00 price objective on the stock.

ONC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities set a $348.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price objective on Beigene in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company.

Get Beigene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

Beigene Price Performance

Beigene stock opened at $208.31 on Thursday. Beigene has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.68.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Beigene will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.30, for a total value of $24,674,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.40, for a total value of $14,610,569.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,104,288 shares of company stock worth $285,064,819 in the last three months. 7.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beigene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.