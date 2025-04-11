Beeks Financial Cloud Group’s (BKS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.35) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON BKS opened at GBX 228.80 ($2.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £149.56 million, a P/E ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.38. Beeks Financial Cloud Group has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 343 ($4.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 256.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 264.71.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group (LON:BKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.47 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Beeks Financial Cloud Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beeks Financial Cloud Group will post 7.3180848 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.83) per share, for a total transaction of £10,791 ($14,007.01). Insiders own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloud computing is crucial to Capital Markets and finance. Beeks Group is a leading managed cloud provider exclusively within this fast-moving sector. Our Infrastructure-as-a-Service model is optimised for low-latency private cloud compute, connectivity and analytics, providing the flexibility to deploy and connect to exchanges, trading venues and public cloud for a true hybrid cloud experience.

ISO 27001 certified, we provide world-class security aligned to global security requirements.

