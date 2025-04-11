BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.03 EPS

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($1.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $784.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion.

BBB Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

BBB Foods stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. BBB Foods has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

