Barclays Lowers Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $138.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $89.10 and a one year high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total transaction of $418,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,278.20. The trade was a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,178 shares of company stock worth $1,336,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,627,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,169,000 after purchasing an additional 126,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

