Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Stock Price

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Barclays from $134.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.70. 1,930,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,603. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

