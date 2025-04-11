Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Stock Price

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Get American International Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.30. 1,772,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of -39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In related news, Director John G. Rice acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in American International Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.