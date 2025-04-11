Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $302.00 to $316.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WTW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $357.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.7 %

WTW traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.06. The company had a trading volume of 384,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,204. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -322.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $245.04 and a one year high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $8.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.77, for a total transaction of $1,136,245.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,417 shares in the company, valued at $24,986,996.09. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,484 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,788,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,714 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,228,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,055,000 after buying an additional 285,497 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,836,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,343,000 after buying an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,210,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

See Also

