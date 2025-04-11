Barclays Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $106.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.62. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $101.25 and a 52-week high of $174.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.53.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

