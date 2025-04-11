Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,526 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $14,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KDP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,796,000 after purchasing an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 325,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 112,819 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after purchasing an additional 398,916 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.75 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.77.

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,709,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

