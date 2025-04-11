Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Cincinnati Financial worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $131.60 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 20.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on CINF. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

