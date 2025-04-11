Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 665.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 460,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 400,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $44,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 80.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 125,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,344,000 after buying an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.17. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMO. CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

