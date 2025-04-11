Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.08% of Extra Space Storage worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $938,647,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,127.2% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 781,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,985,000 after purchasing an additional 718,266 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,089,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,027,000 after buying an additional 519,934 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 828,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,649,000 after buying an additional 373,274 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,851,000 after buying an additional 320,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 672 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.10, for a total value of $100,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,448.70. The trade was a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 3.1 %

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

