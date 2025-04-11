Bank of Montreal Can Has $36.28 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.48% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $36,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $86.14 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

