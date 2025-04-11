Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.74% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $27,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 456,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

