Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG opened at $22.67 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.886 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

