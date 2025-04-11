Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.34 ($6.48) and traded as high as GBX 519 ($6.74). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.37), with a volume of 2,998,015 shares traded.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £89.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 499.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 420.37.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of €0.11 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

