B. Riley Has Weak Outlook for Sky Harbour Group Q4 Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group

About Sky Harbour Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sky Harbour Group by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 5,014.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 326.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

