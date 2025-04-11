B. Riley Has Weak Outlook for Sky Harbour Group Q4 Earnings

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sky Harbour Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sky Harbour Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Sky Harbour Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN SKYH opened at $11.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Sky Harbour Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $847.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.74.
Institutional Trading of Sky Harbour Group
About Sky Harbour Group
Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sky Harbour Group
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.