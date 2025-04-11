Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,685 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8,670.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

