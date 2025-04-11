Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,778,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in YETI by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,560,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,114,000 after buying an additional 489,063 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,767,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,702,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

YETI stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

