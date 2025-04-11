Aviva PLC Has $570,000 Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Photronics by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Photronics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60.

Insider Activity

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 15.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $639,123.24. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 8,750 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,100 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,240. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $866,760 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

