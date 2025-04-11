Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ADSK. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.64.

ADSK opened at $256.92 on Tuesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $195.32 and a one year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

