Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.38 and last traded at C$4.37. Approximately 1,543,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 2,532,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athabasca Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55.

In related news, insider Athabasca Oil Corporation acquired 105,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.91 per share, with a total value of C$519,409.80. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corp is an energy company. It is focused on the exploration, development, and production of light oil and liquids-rich natural gas. The company organizes its business under two operational segments, Light Oil and Thermal Oil. It generates maximum revenue from the Thermal Oil segment. Thermal Oil includes the exploration, development, and production of bitumen from sand and carbonate rock formations located in the Athabasca region of Northern Alberta.

