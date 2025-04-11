Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $26,000 in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Belden by 38.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Belden by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,532,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Belden by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 189.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Belden Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.85. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Belden had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Leah Tate sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $275,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,599.11. This trade represents a 9.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $234,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,480. This represents a 17.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock worth $2,589,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

