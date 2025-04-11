Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Trading Up 9.8% – What’s Next?

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,171,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Ascot Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.46.
Ascot Resources Company Profile
Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.
