Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Shares Up 9.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,171,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,258,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$106.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67.

Ascot Resources Ltd is a development and exploration company. It is a focused gold and silver explorer with a portfolio of advanced and grassroots projects in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. It holds an interest in Premier Gold Project and Red Mountain Project. The company also has two other properties; Swamp Point, an aggregate project located in British Columbia on the Portland Canal, and Mt.

