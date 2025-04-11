Ascent Resources (LON:AST) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Ascent Resources Plc (LON:AST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 3013349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Ascent Resources Stock Down 7.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.01.

Ascent Resources Company Profile

Ascent Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Slovenia and the United Kingdom. It holds 75% interest in the Petiovci Tight gas project located in Slovenia. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

