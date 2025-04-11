Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $346.00 at Barclays

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $308.00 to $346.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $295.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.27.

Shares of AJG traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.33. 592,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.08 and a fifty-two week high of $350.70. The company has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.63 and its 200 day moving average is $303.78.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $3,229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,536,304.26. The trade was a 12.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total transaction of $760,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,487.89. The trade was a 13.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 195.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 53,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after buying an additional 35,148 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $22,538,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

