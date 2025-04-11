ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Up 5.9% – Here’s What Happened

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.36 and last traded at $14.02. 352,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,632,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPRY shares. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,744. This trade represents a 56.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 50,002 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $615,024.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,255.80. The trade was a 19.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,541 in the last 90 days. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 4,319.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

